14 de febrero

Consultoría

¿El dinero puede comprar el amor?

Amor no es igual a relación de pareja ni viceversa, y tanto el amor como el dinero, son solo partes de ese rompecabezas.
Iván Vázquez Islas | 4 min read
Estos son los 6 perfiles del mexicano enamorado

De acuerdo con una investigación de Kantar TNS existen 6 perfiles de enamorados que festejan el 14 de febrero muy a su estilo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read