1946-1964

¿Quiénes son los Baby Boomers? (y por qué debes enamorarlos)
Especial Negocios para todas las generaciones

Testigos de los cambios mediáticos, de la creación de la píldora anticonceptiva y de las revoluciones contemporáneas, aprendieron el trabajo en equipo en la escuela y en el hogar; buscan la autogratificación y creen en el crecimiento personal.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read