1965-1976

Más allá de los yuppies: quién es la Generación X
Especial Negocios para todas las generaciones

Más allá de los yuppies: quién es la Generación X

Tienen vidas activas, equilibradas y felices. Dedican gran parte de su tiempo libre a la cultura, actividades al aire libre o a la lectura. Son escépticos y desconfiados. Demandan calidad y prefieren precios bajos y productos funcionales.
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read