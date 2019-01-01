There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
2013 Franchise 500
Franchises
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
Quick-serve, senior-care and cleaning firms dominate our list of the fastest-growing franchises.
What's in a name? When it comes to franchising, a lot of goofy stuff.
Quick-serve restaurants are beefing up their menus with gourmet offerings in an effort to compete with their fast-casual counterparts.
Savvy systems offer financial help to their franchisees.
More From This Topic
Franchises
1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
Franchises
When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.
Franchises
It's been a long road to franchise success for Rosati's Pizza stores who squeak onto our ranking at number 499.
Franchises
Convenience and online strategy drive rapid growth for the 24-hour micro-gym franchise.
Franchises
With new strategies for growth, these powerhouses lead our ranking.
Franchises
International growth helps keep Hampton Hotels at No. 1 for a third year.
Franchises
Companies that target specific populations are a major force in the franchising upswing.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?