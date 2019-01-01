There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
2014 Franchise 500
Franchise
From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
Quick-service and full-service restaurants plus retail food businesses accounted for over one quarter of our top franchises for 2014, proving that food franchises are a healthy business.
Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Considering franchising your business? Start with these tips from four franchise founders.
It's the gourmet meal of a lifetime. Just don't look down.
More From This Topic
Franchises
Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Franchise
The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Franchises
The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Franchises
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?