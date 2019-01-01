My Queue

2014 Franchise 500

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014
Franchise

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014

From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Our Top Food Franchises

Our Top Food Franchises

Quick-service and full-service restaurants plus retail food businesses accounted for over one quarter of our top franchises for 2014, proving that food franchises are a healthy business.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500: The Fastest-Growing Companies

Fitness, frozen-yogurt and quick service franchises top our annual list.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
What I Wish I'd Known Before I Franchised My Company

What I Wish I'd Known Before I Franchised My Company

Considering franchising your business? Start with these tips from four franchise founders.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Meet the Franchise Serving Dinner in the Sky

Meet the Franchise Serving Dinner in the Sky

It's the gourmet meal of a lifetime. Just don't look down.
Jason Daley | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds
Franchises

How 3 Franchisees Beat the Odds

Cancer, severe weather, economic uncertainty -- three franchise owners share their personal stories of overcoming obstacles to achieve success.
Gwen Moran | 7 min read
How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10

How One Sandwich Company Cracked the Franchise Top 10

A focus on franchisee selection, training and operations helped Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches reach number five on the Franchise 500 list this year.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch
Franchise

The Top 5 Franchise Industries to Watch

The companies in our Franchise 500 are showing dramatic gains. Here are the sectors that are leading the charge.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014
Franchises

Despite Challenges, Franchising Continues to Rebound in 2014

The sector created an estimated 11,000 new establishments and 150,000-plus jobs in 2013, outpacing the overall U.S. economy in business formation and job growth.
Katherine Duncan | 2 min read
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Franchises

Meet the Top Franchise of 2014

Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Jason Daley | 4 min read