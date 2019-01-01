My Queue

2016

The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
The 8 Most Inspiring Moments of 2016

From planting trees to orbiting planets, here are some of the biggest accomplishments of the year.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
10 Must Read Books In 2016

Read as much as you can.
David Wither | 6 min read
Is IoT The Next Big Opportunity?

Don't start by limiting what the marketing play will be with IoT.
Vinil Ramdev | 7 min read
How To Be A Better Startup Founder In 2016

In the ecosystem that is gradually maturing, start-ups need somewhat different qualities and approach in their businesses.
Ashish Mittal | 3 min read

3 Evergreen Business Ideas That Are Trending In 2016
Trends 2016

It is best to start small and then see how the response is to take it to greater heights.
Ravi Agarwala | 3 min read
5 Top IT Trends For 2016
Information Technology

IT starts as something incipient and soon becomes so indispensable that we wonder if we could ever survive without it.
Saif Ahmad | 5 min read
Social Media Trends to Look Out For in 2016
Social Media

Digital marketers keep on looking out for new trends emerging every year to tap into the vast unexplored market.
Mudit Vyas | 2 min read
Small Business Marketing Tips for 6 Industries
Marketing Strategies

If you work in any of the following professional fields, read on to improve your marketing techniques.
Drew Hendricks | 8 min read
Global Designs by Indian Auto Giants give new dimension to Make In India
Automotive Franchises

The very best designs of the auto expo summarized right here
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
Startups: New Year Resolutions
New Year's Resolution

Two cents on the resolutions a startup can adopt.
Aniket Deb | 4 min read