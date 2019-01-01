My Queue

2019 TRENDS

What Makes China the Fastest Growing Market for Insurance Companies
Insurance

What Makes China the Fastest Growing Market for Insurance Companies

Beijing marks the highest proportion of leasing expansions
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Top Marketing Automation Trends of 2019 and Beyond

Top Marketing Automation Trends of 2019 and Beyond

These will empower brands to gather and analyse user data, create meaningful user segments and run highly targeted campaigns with communication that is personalized and highly contextual
Avlesh Singh | 8 min read
Why 2018 Was the Year of Transforming Messaging Trends

Why 2018 Was the Year of Transforming Messaging Trends

Here's a look at the year gone by in the world of messaging and conversation experiences.
Beerud Sheth | 5 min read
What's In Store For Fintech Sector In 2019?

What's In Store For Fintech Sector In 2019?

With fintech crawling into every segment of the financial services, it's a good time to take a look at a few trends that will dominate the sector in 2019
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
Five Trends to Watch out for in the Agritech Industry in 2019

Five Trends to Watch out for in the Agritech Industry in 2019

The Asia Pacific is huge geographically and diversified in food and agricultural production
Komal Nathani | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Blockchain Trends to Watch out for in Asia Pacific in 2019
2019 TRENDS

Blockchain Trends to Watch out for in Asia Pacific in 2019

Blockchain technology has covered almost all the sectors as enterprises are in need of trustless transactions and secure record keeping
Komal Nathani | 2 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019
Artificial Intelligence

How Artificial Intelligence Technology Will Evolve In 2019

Taking into account the rapid changes and development in the economy, it would be interesting to check what the coming year has in store for the technology
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
A Look at Emerging UX Design Trends for 2019
2019 TRENDS

A Look at Emerging UX Design Trends for 2019

In this age of hyperconnectivity, there is a constant need for technology to adapt in order to deliver advanced solutions
Sharan Grandigae | 5 min read
The Health and Fitness Trends of 2019 That Every Entrepreneur Should Know
Personal Health

The Health and Fitness Trends of 2019 That Every Entrepreneur Should Know

The overstimulation with technology and always being reachable is affecting our overall well-being
Anton Chumak Andryakov | 3 min read
How to Set New Year's Resolutions the Right Way
New Year's Resolution

How to Set New Year's Resolutions the Right Way

While most people can keep up with their new promises through the first days of January, it is those weeks throughout the rest of the year that can catch up with even the best of intentions
Jack Bloomfield | 3 min read
How Technology Can Help Create New Age Luxury Experience
E-commerce

How Technology Can Help Create New Age Luxury Experience

With changing times, consumers seek luxury at multi-touch points, from e-commerce channels, online to multi-brand stores
Anil Lala | 3 min read
Six Key Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2019
2019 TRENDS

Six Key Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2019

As we steer towards 2019, programmatic advertising, brings a set of challenges that all stakeholders need to navigate together in order to create a truly successful ecosystem for digital advertising
Saurabh Bhatia | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Need This Holiday Season?
Holidays

What Entrepreneurs Need This Holiday Season?

These holidays, take some time out of your business to cut down on clutter and make your own wishlist
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read