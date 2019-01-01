There are no Videos in your queue.
23andme
Sleep
The results of the new study point to 15 different DNA locations associated with being "a morning person."
The startup can now market direct-to-consumer genetic tests that include carrier status, wellness trait and ancestry reports.
The Silicon Valley startup just raised $15 million in funding from PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Yahoo's Jerry Yang and other high-profile investors.
Google's latest moves in the mobile payment market and Apple's plans to expand across the pond.
It's a small but definite step towards 23andMe's goal of selling DNA kits again.
More From This Topic
Genetics
The company just announced a lucrative deal with the biotech firm Genetech, and says many similar deals are in the works.
Customers
A look at what happens when customers use a business for their own purposes, regardless of the company's explicit mission.
Health
Big data, meet genetic data. Baseline Study, a Google X project, will collect genetic information from volunteers in order to refine the detection and prevention of diseases.
Health
In an extensive interview with venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page explained why regulations are hampering improvements in health care.
Entrepreneurs
The controversy over genetic-testing company 23andMe begs the question: Is knowledge really that dangerous?
Entrepreneurs
The Food and Drug Administration said the popular genetics testing kits are being sold without 'marketing clearance or approval.'
