24/7 Tech

How an Indian Startup Is Using Customer Service to Edge Out the Competition
Customer Service

How an Indian Startup Is Using Customer Service to Edge Out the Competition

Designhill offers customers 100 percent refunds on its logo-design service, no questions asked.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Cyber Insurance

Everything You Need to Know About Cyber Insurance

What it covers, what it costs and why it matters.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Explorer Attempts Longest Solo Trip in a Solar-Powered Aircraft

Explorer Attempts Longest Solo Trip in a Solar-Powered Aircraft

The Solar Impulse 2 is currently in flight from Nagoya, Japan, to Hawaii.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
How This Ex-Googler Is Reinventing the Way Security Cameras Work

How This Ex-Googler Is Reinventing the Way Security Cameras Work

Carter Maslan's app Camio only gives you the footage you might actually use.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More

Bill Gates Has Spent $1 Billion on Renewable Energy -- And He Wants to Spend Even More

He sees energy technology as the only affordable solution to climate change.
Geoffrey Smith | 3 min read

Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years
Genetics

Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years

Get this: The renowned paleontologist who inspired 'Jurassic Park' is attempting to recreate dinosaurs by reversing the evolution of the modern-day chicken.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.
Google Maps

Running Late? Google Maps Can Tell You If You'll Miss Closing Time.

If your destination will likely be closed by the time you arrive, you'll get a notification telling you as much.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?
3-D Printing

What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?

Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone
Far Out Tech

Amazon Invents an Ear-Scanning Smartphone

The idea is to take-on Apple's Touch ID.
Jacob Kleinman | 1 min read
Get Your Digital Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails
Business Unusual

Get Your Digital Drink on With Robot-Crafted Cocktails

The future is now.
Michael Austin | 4 min read
Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep
Far Out Tech

Beauty Is Only (3-D Printed) Skin Deep

Global cosmetics giant L'Oréal is giving its product testing process a high-tech facelift, using 3-D printed human skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
This New Virtual Reality Headset Tracks Your Eye Movements
Virtual Reality

This New Virtual Reality Headset Tracks Your Eye Movements

FOVE has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund production and manufacturing of its headset.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds
Technology

This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds

As opposed to email or messaging, 'Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,' the search giant said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Little Interest From Software Developers in Microsoft's New Apps Plan
Windows Phone

Little Interest From Software Developers in Microsoft's New Apps Plan

To boost sales of its phones and new operating system, Microsoft said it would provide tools to make it easier to design apps for Windows based on apps that run on Android or Apple.
Reuters | 6 min read
3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer
3-D Printing

3-D Printing Opens Up Wild New Frontiers for This Longtime Jewelry Designer

Dilek Sezen used to spend months designing each of her high-end earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Then, she discovered the 3-D printer.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read