250 millones de pesos

Easy invierte 250 millones para adelantarse a Cabify y Uber
Noticias startups

Easy invertirá en México 250 millones de pesos, en los próximos meses, cantidad con la cual buscará adelantarse a la competencia y atraer nuevos clientes que aún no han probado su servicio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read