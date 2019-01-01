My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3-D Projection

Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App
Apps

Pump Up Your Food Porn Game With This 3-D Photo App

From Dacuda, the Swiss software company behind the PocketScan, the 3DAround app allows a user to generate an image that can be spun and tilted.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Walk Into Your Pictures: 3-D Camera Maker Raises $16 Million in VC Funding

Walk Into Your Pictures: 3-D Camera Maker Raises $16 Million in VC Funding

Mountain View, Calif.-based Matterport develops technology that allow users to capture images and turn them into 3-D models that can be explored. A current application is providing a way for real-estate listings to be walked through.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson

Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson

The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
Google Unveils 'Project Tango': A Smartphone That Sees in 3-D

Google Unveils 'Project Tango': A Smartphone That Sees in 3-D

Project Tango, a mobile phone prototype devised by Google that can create and capture 3-D models, will be distributed to 200 select developers in mid-March.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Robotic Bartenders, Brainwave-Reading Headbands and a Jetpack Like James Bond's

Robotic Bartenders, Brainwave-Reading Headbands and a Jetpack Like James Bond's

A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Jason Fell

More From This Topic

YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS: Elon Musk Designs a Rocket Part With Hand Gestures and 3-D Prints It
Technology

YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS: Elon Musk Designs a Rocket Part With Hand Gestures and 3-D Prints It

In this video, the SpaceX founder goes beyond computers to design the rocket part with free-standing projection.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Can't Make That Meeting? Skype Could Have the Solution With 3-D Video Calling
Technology

Can't Make That Meeting? Skype Could Have the Solution With 3-D Video Calling

The technology is far off still but could give the niche format wider appeal.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read