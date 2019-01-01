There are no Videos in your queue.
3-D Projection
Apps
From Dacuda, the Swiss software company behind the PocketScan, the 3DAround app allows a user to generate an image that can be spun and tilted.
Mountain View, Calif.-based Matterport develops technology that allow users to capture images and turn them into 3-D models that can be explored. A current application is providing a way for real-estate listings to be walked through.
The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Project Tango, a mobile phone prototype devised by Google that can create and capture 3-D models, will be distributed to 200 select developers in mid-March.
A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
In this video, the SpaceX founder goes beyond computers to design the rocket part with free-standing projection.
The technology is far off still but could give the niche format wider appeal.
