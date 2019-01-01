There are no Videos in your queue.
3-D Printer
3-D Printing
Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
The ISS will be getting a permanent 3-D printing facility built by Made in Space and open to us on Earth.
Will there be a 3-d printer in every home? A handful of industry insiders predict how we will be interacting with 3-D printing in the next few years.
New York artist Rachel Goldsmith launched her professional career working with water-based and permanent inks but her recent work with the 3Doodler pen has opened up new horizons for her.
With the newest at-home machines, chefs can decorate their culinary creations with sugar art.
3-D Printing
Just think, you can print up the house of your dreams for less than the cost of other new homes.
3-D Printing
Dilek Sezen used to spend months designing each of her high-end earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Then, she discovered the 3-D printer.
3D Printers
French designers Nelly Zagury and Célia Elmasu revealed their first 3-D printed jewelry collection at a runway show in New York City this spring.
3-D Printing
As part of 3-D Print Week in New York, a group of 12 design teams came together to showcase their futuristic work.
Far Out Tech
Faith Lennox's breakthrough prosthetic 'robohand,' molded in her favorite colors, was printed and assembled in less than 24 hours, but 3-D printing gave her much more than a hand.
Far Out Tech
People can take a picture using their smartphone or tablet, then send the picture to a 3-D printing company and receive a 3-D version of their face.
3-D Printing
Entrepreneur Lynette Kucsma is bullish on the idea.
3-D Printing
Doctors at a New York-based research institute are combining 3-D printed cartilage with living cells to manufacture trachea replacements.
CES 2015
AIO Robotics has developed a compact, all-in-one 3-D printer/copier/scanner/fax machine. Yes, all that in one small package.
3-D Printing
Derby's unusually small forearms kept him from playing with the other dogs, until he received a pair of robotic legs that lets him keep up with his friends.
