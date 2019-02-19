There are no Videos in your queue.
35 under 35
35 under 35
First Indian woman to get a Michelin, Garima Arora speaks about her entrepreneurial journey with Gaa
The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
Success of a venture will be a result of your strong will power and there's no looking back if things are done with conviction
The entrepreneur has recently received an investment of $650,000 from the Singapore-based Lion Rock Capital
Chandru and his team are now developing 3D living human mini-livers and corneas
More From This Topic
35 under 35
The 32 employee strength company wants to make sure that they focus on the right things and not just expand mindlessly
35 under 35
Jaipur Watch Company now manufactures its own cases, dials and crowns
35 under 35
Arora has also tied up with the Central Bureau of Investigation and Government of India to ease out Unified Payment Interface application
35 under 35
Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
35 under 35
Kaur came into limelight when she was trolled for saying "Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him"
35 under 35
Carbon Clean Solutions, the brainchild of Aniruddha Sharma and Prateek Bumb, is a UK-based company that specializes in capturing carbon from thin air and putting it to some good use
35 under 35
He realized that he can contribute by developing a blood donation system and Socialblood came into the forefront
35 under 35
The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti has been in the news since 2015 and so is the young leader that initiated it
35 under 35
Coding for Murty is no different from writing, painting or music
35Under35
Kavin was fortunate to have a father who had built an empire and very naturally he started picking up things very early.
