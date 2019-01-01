My Queue

35U35

How a Last Mile Delivery Startup's Founder Made into Entrepreneur's 35U35 List

FM focuses on helping rural households by creating access to clean energy products that improve their lives.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
The Illustrious Achievers of 35U35 Continue to Shine, Grow, Inspire and Achieve!

Entrepreneur visits the achievers again to see and analyze how their journey has been so far and how far they have come!
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Revisiting the Brightest Minds of 35U35

One of the most capable individuals in the country Rohan Murty and Kavin Bharti Mittal shone on the walls of Entrepreneur India last year, we revisit and decode them yet again!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read