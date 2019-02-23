My Queue

35Under35

By Pledging to Entertain Millenials Digitally, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to the Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
By Pledging to Entertain Millenials Digitally, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to the Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

With her digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces, this woman entrepreneur is curing boredom for millenials
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Meet This Wholesome Snacker Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

Through her snacks, how this woman entrepreneur is wooing the palettes of Indian consumers while keeping their fitness goals in mind
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Know What Led These Two Fashionistas Make it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

With their Fashion Label, FabAlley, these two women entrepreneurs are enabling women to wear heart on their sleeves
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Making India's First Home-Grown Craft Beer Brand Made This 27-Year-Old Brewer Enter The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

With home-grown craft beer, Simba, this entrepreneur is carving an unparallel presence in the Indian craft beer market
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Acing the 'Sassy' Cult Got Prajakta Koli Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List

25-year-old YouTube Diva has over 3.1 million subscribers and is also reckoned globally for her tolerance videos
Kartik Sood | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Hitting the Bull's Eye got This Ace Sharpshooter Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
29-year-old Heena Sidhu has represented the country in Olympics, twice and is now gunning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Kartik Sood | 3 min read
Optimizing Logistics got this Mover and Shaker Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
Dhruvil Sanghvi co-founded LogiNext reached breakeven in late 2018 and is growing at a whopping 300 percent YoY
Kartik Sood | 4 min read
Meet Gully Boy Turned Scientist Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
Know what made this 23-year-old from Faridabad bag the coveted Gifted Citizen Prize in 2016
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
Meet The Local Business Experts Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
Wanting to aggregate content on local businesses and attractions in some of India's busiest cities, Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur conceptualized an online community under the name of Little Black Book.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
Meet The Ingenious Inkers Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain have created a first-of-its-kind 5-dimensional printer that prints just about anything in the world including a makeshift bust of Donald Trump.
Nimisha Gautam | 3 min read
Meet this Fitness Gamechanger Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List
Know how this entrepreneur is bringing wellness on your fingertips
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
Meet The Climate Change Conversant Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
Propelled by a vision to slash carbon emissions born out of incorrect waste disposal, Som Narayan birthed bio-gas production firm Carbon Masters.
Nimisha Gautam | 3 min read
Entrepreneurial Masterstroke off-field got Shikhar Dhawan Into Entrepreneur India's 35under35 list
The southpaw made his debut in business with home decor brand 'DaONE Home'
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
Meet The Investment Guru of Millenials Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35under35 List
How this entrepreneur is making investment simple for millenials
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
From Shutting down His First Restaurant to Building Up a 200% year-on-year Growth Business - Here's Why He Made it to Entrepreneur India's 35under35
In the fiscal year 2018-19, Karan Tanna's Yellow Tie Hospitality will be doing revenue of 200% more than the previous year by maintaining the EBITA to approximately 35%
Sara Khan | 5 min read