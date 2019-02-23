There are no Videos in your queue.
35Under35
35Under35
With her digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces, this woman entrepreneur is curing boredom for millenials
Through her snacks, how this woman entrepreneur is wooing the palettes of Indian consumers while keeping their fitness goals in mind
With their Fashion Label, FabAlley, these two women entrepreneurs are enabling women to wear heart on their sleeves
With home-grown craft beer, Simba, this entrepreneur is carving an unparallel presence in the Indian craft beer market
25-year-old YouTube Diva has over 3.1 million subscribers and is also reckoned globally for her tolerance videos
35Under35
29-year-old Heena Sidhu has represented the country in Olympics, twice and is now gunning for 2020 Tokyo Olympics
35Under35
Dhruvil Sanghvi co-founded LogiNext reached breakeven in late 2018 and is growing at a whopping 300 percent YoY
35Under35
Know what made this 23-year-old from Faridabad bag the coveted Gifted Citizen Prize in 2016
35Under35
Wanting to aggregate content on local businesses and attractions in some of India's busiest cities, Suchita Salwan and Dhruv Mathur conceptualized an online community under the name of Little Black Book.
35Under35
Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain have created a first-of-its-kind 5-dimensional printer that prints just about anything in the world including a makeshift bust of Donald Trump.
35Under35
Know how this entrepreneur is bringing wellness on your fingertips
35Under35
Propelled by a vision to slash carbon emissions born out of incorrect waste disposal, Som Narayan birthed bio-gas production firm Carbon Masters.
35Under35
The southpaw made his debut in business with home decor brand 'DaONE Home'
35Under35
How this entrepreneur is making investment simple for millenials
35Under35
In the fiscal year 2018-19, Karan Tanna's Yellow Tie Hospitality will be doing revenue of 200% more than the previous year by maintaining the EBITA to approximately 35%
