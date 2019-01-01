My Queue

3D Printers

The One Cybersecurity Risk You're Probably Not Even Thinking About
Cybersecurity

Printers may be the last thing on your mind, but they're a vulnerable point of entry.
Kevin Pickhardt | 6 min read
Take a Photo of an Ingredient and Get a Recipe With This App

Plus, a Twitch founder raises $65 million for legal startup Atrium and HP introduces a 3D printer for metal.
Venturer | 1 min read
How 3D Printing Is Empowering SMBs in Manufacturing's Digital Transformation

Additive manufacturing is radically transforming the $12 trillion global manufacturing industry, to the benefit of smaller businesses.
Jon Wayne | 5 min read
Why Fashion Guru Nina Garcia Says Thinking 'Shoes First' Can Make You More Productive

Fashion guru and 'Project Runway' judge Nina Garcia, who recently became an advisor to a fashion-tech startup, shares two insights on dressing for success.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Watch a 3D Printer Make an Entire Building

The bot's mechanical arm is fitted with nozzles that can spit out any number of substances used in building construction, such as concrete or insulation.
Tom Brant | 2 min read

Nab an Adidas 3D-Printed Sneaker This Fall
3D Printers

The company's first production shoe with a 3D-printed design uses a technology that was originally conceived in the 1980s for rear-projection TVs.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
A San Francisco Startup 3-D Printed a Whole House in 24 Hours
3D Printers

It's no mansion, but it looks perfect for people who prefer tiny homes.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
3 Reasons Entrepreneurs and Startups Are Bringing Toys Back to Life
Toys; Games

A growing movement called toys-to-life is the likely vehicle for bridging the toy-gaming divide.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Watch Mark Zuckerberg 3-D-Print a Mini Version of His Dog
Mark Zuckerberg

No ordinary toys for Beast.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Problem Solving With 3-D Printing
Technology

This technology is helping entrepreneurs accomplish their goals.
Sheila Eugenio | 5 min read
Daimler Trucks To Use 3D Printing in Spare Parts Production
3D Printers

Daimler, the world's largest truck manufacturer, will use three-dimensional printing to produce spare parts, the latest example of how digital technologies are radically reshaping automotive manufacturing and its supply chain.
Reuters | 3 min read
How 3-D Printing Will Turn Customers Into Competitors
3D Printers

3-D printing will change the relationship between manufacturers and customers. As customer habits change, businesses must adapt.
John Hornick | 5 min read
This 3-D Printed Dress Snaps Together to Form Lady Gaga-Like Attire
Technology

With a couture-like price tag, don't expect to see it on store racks anytime soon.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
The U.S. Army Is Testing 3-D Printed Drone Technology
Technology

Not yet in use, the new technology was presented earlier this year.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Check Out This Super Cool Sustainable 3-D Printed House and Car Combo
Sustainability

A look at the future of green architecture.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read