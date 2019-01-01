My Queue

3-D Printing

How This Food Startup Built Its Business by Avoiding Retail
How This Food Startup Built Its Business by Avoiding Retail

Dream Pops customizes popsicles for big clients, including Beats by Dre and Starbucks, and pockets up to $50,000 an event.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing

Emerging markets can use the technology to leapfrog development stages to go straight to local, high-tech production.
Ping Jiang | 6 min read
3 Trends Driving Modern Manufacturing Innovation

Imagine being able to make critical product decisions about material selection, scheduling and pricing, all in one place. That's what a "smart factory" can do for you.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
GE Plans World's Largest Laser-Powered 3D Printer

The Atlas printer is designed to churn out parts up to one meter long, including entire engine blocks for automobiles.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
How This $28 Million Startup Hopes to Save the World With 3D Printing

Divergent 3D, founded by a one-time investor and two-time entrepreneur, holds patents on technologies that allow carmakers to print vehicles.
Stephen J. Bronner | 12 min read

Ford Tests 3-D Printing Auto Parts
3-D printing auto parts is both cost and energy efficient compared to other current methods.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Silicon Valley 3-D Printing Startup Gets $81 Million in New Funding
The company's first commercial 3-D printer, the M1, is available for a $40,000 annual subscription.
Reuters | 2 min read
TechStyle NYC Explores Innovation in Fashion
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo gets an inside look at what's trending in fashion and beauty tech.
2 min read
How 3-D Printing Will Improve Our Future
From disaster relief to sustainable life on Mars, 3-D printing looks to improve the world.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
This 3-D Printed Home Can Withstand an 8.0 Earthquake
It may not be the most beautiful home you've ever seen, but it's safe and was efficient to build.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Amazon sold more than 600 items per second during its second annual Prime Day on July 12.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Check Out Björk's Amazing, Creative and Freaky Use of 3-D Printing
The Icelandic singer donned some crazy masks during recent performances.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
4 Must-See Tech-Related TED Talks That Excite and Scare Us About the Future
From a heartstring-tugging endorsement of virtual reality as an empathy booster, to a frightening vision of a world where computers take over humans, you won't want to miss these intense talks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This May Be the World's First Functioning 3-D Printed Building
The one-storey prototype building in Dubai, with floorspace of about 2,700 square feet, used a 20-foot by 120-foot by 40-foot printer.
Reuters | 2 min read
UPS, SAP Team Up for On-Demand 3-D Printing Network
Under the new system, customers will be able to upload digital designs and the part will be printed at the UPS Store nearest to them for delivery.
Reuters | 3 min read