3d systems

3D Printers

Why This New Filament for 3-D Printers Could Make the Production Process Easier

3D Systems today unveiled a new support filament that dissolves in water as opposed to chemicals.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
3-D Printing as a Replacement for Cooking? It's Coming.

'I believe the food printer will be the first one that is going to be adopted in everybody's home,' 3D Systems chief entrepreneur officer said in a talk on Tuesday.
Laura Entis | 2 min read