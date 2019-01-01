My Queue

3g

The Hidden policies of Reliance Jio - Complete reveal
Technology

The Hidden policies of Reliance Jio - Complete reveal

We've covered all the hidden rules and everything else you need to know about Reliance Jio
Rustam Singh | 5 min read
Upto 70% of Your 3G Packs Are Used Up in Just Ads!

Upto 70% of Your 3G Packs Are Used Up in Just Ads!

Your already tiny data package might be wasting half or more of its resources on ads
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
What Makes Indians So App Friendly?

What Makes Indians So App Friendly?

Survey of 2015's data usage show surprising results
Rustam Singh | 3 min read