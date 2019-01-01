There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
4G
Wi-Fi
A push by major mobile phone companies to use unlicensed frequencies could end up pushing consumers off of their own networks.
The telecommunications company said that by late 2015, it would build a new air-to-ground network based on 4G LTE, creating a better wireless experience on continental flights.
Chinese mobile manufacturer ZTE wants to come out on top in the 4G market against competitors like Samsung and Apple.
The country is investing $1.5 billion to make 5G wireless internet nationally available by the end of the decade.
In our piece on hot tech trends, we explained the cloud, crowdsourcing and other tricky terms. Now, we tackle those big concept buzzwords that likely get thrown around your office.
More From This Topic
Technology
Your cloud connection is more important than ever. This new 4G office router could be the backup you need.
Technology
Why it might make sense for your business to embrace the next generation of mobile now.
Technology
High-speed 4G connectivity, tablets and mobile apps lead the way for new business devices.
Technology
Keep these predictions in mind to stay competitive in the evolving world of office IT.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?