4G

New 4G Technology Might Wipe Out Your Wi-Fi Connection
Wi-Fi

New 4G Technology Might Wipe Out Your Wi-Fi Connection

A push by major mobile phone companies to use unlicensed frequencies could end up pushing consumers off of their own networks.
Kevin Fitchard | 8 min read
AT&T Thinks It Can Provide Seamless Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet

AT&T Thinks It Can Provide Seamless Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet

The telecommunications company said that by late 2015, it would build a new air-to-ground network based on 4G LTE, creating a better wireless experience on continental flights.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Will ZTE Crush Apple and Samsung in 4G?

Will ZTE Crush Apple and Samsung in 4G?

Chinese mobile manufacturer ZTE wants to come out on top in the 4G market against competitors like Samsung and Apple.
Kiran Moodley | 4 min read
South Korea Is Building What Could Be the Future Standard in Wireless Speed

South Korea Is Building What Could Be the Future Standard in Wireless Speed

The country is investing $1.5 billion to make 5G wireless internet nationally available by the end of the decade.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Buzz Behind Those Tech Buzzwords

The Buzz Behind Those Tech Buzzwords

In our piece on hot tech trends, we explained the cloud, crowdsourcing and other tricky terms. Now, we tackle those big concept buzzwords that likely get thrown around your office.
Polly Schneider Traylor | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Bringing a 4G Wireless Network into Your Office
Technology

Bringing a 4G Wireless Network into Your Office

Your cloud connection is more important than ever. This new 4G office router could be the backup you need.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read
What 4G Is All About and Why You Should Care
Technology

What 4G Is All About and Why You Should Care

Why it might make sense for your business to embrace the next generation of mobile now.
Rich Karpinski | 3 min read
Five High-Tech Business Trends
Technology

Five High-Tech Business Trends

High-speed 4G connectivity, tablets and mobile apps lead the way for new business devices.
Scott Steinberg | 6 min read
Three Need-to-Know Technology Trends for 2011
Technology

Three Need-to-Know Technology Trends for 2011

Keep these predictions in mind to stay competitive in the evolving world of office IT.
Jonathan Blum | 4 min read