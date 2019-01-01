My Queue

4Women Forum

¡Llega 4Women Forum, el evento que quiere que seas muy exitosa!
Eventos emprendedores

¡Llega 4Women Forum, el evento que quiere que seas muy exitosa!

Patricia Armendáriz de Shark Tank México, Saskia Niño de Rivera, de Reinserta, Lorena Guillé-Laris, de Fundación Cinépolis, y Laura Manzo, quien trajo a México la revista InStyle, son voceras en este evento único.
