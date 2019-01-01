My Queue

50 Cent

Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners
Entrepreneur Network

Get the Story Behind 'The 48 Laws of Power,' the Book That Influenced 50 Cent, Kanye West and Countless Prisoners

Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
50 Cent's Bankruptcy Is a Lesson in Valuing What You Earn

50 Cent's Bankruptcy Is a Lesson in Valuing What You Earn

When you work your way up, you have to learn to value what you have or you end up losing it.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
5 Money Lessons You Can Learn From 50 Cent's Bankruptcy

5 Money Lessons You Can Learn From 50 Cent's Bankruptcy

The famed rapper earned a lot of money but not more than he could squander.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
6 Music Stars Betting Big on Tech

6 Music Stars Betting Big on Tech

From Katy Perry to 50 Cent, here's a star-studded sampling of musician founders and financiers backing apps, wearables and more.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'

50 Cent and Intel Unveil High-Tech Headphones: 'I Invest In Things I Can Move the Needle In.'

The rapper turned business mogul discusses his latest tech venture and his strategy for vetting investment opportunities.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read