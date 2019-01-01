There are no Videos in your queue.
50 Cent
Entrepreneur Network
Robert Greene talks with Patrick Bet-David about his life and inspiration behind his five books, the first of which is now a mega cult classic among rappers, the Hollywood elite and prison inmates.
When you work your way up, you have to learn to value what you have or you end up losing it.
The famed rapper earned a lot of money but not more than he could squander.
From Katy Perry to 50 Cent, here's a star-studded sampling of musician founders and financiers backing apps, wearables and more.
The rapper turned business mogul discusses his latest tech venture and his strategy for vetting investment opportunities.
