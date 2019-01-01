My Queue

60 Second Solutions

Tips for Interviewing Every Hiring Manager Should Know
Esquire Guy

Tips for Interviewing Every Hiring Manager Should Know

A few requests from job hunters to interviewers.
Ross McCammon | 6 min read
To Post or Not to Post: 3 Rules to Keep in Mind for Keeping Social Media SFW

To Post or Not to Post: 3 Rules to Keep in Mind for Keeping Social Media SFW

The Esquire Guy explains the duties and casualties of company ambassadorship.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace

How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace

And the award for best office actor goes to …
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
3 Ways to Make Them Remember Your Brand -- Weekly Tips

3 Ways to Make Them Remember Your Brand -- Weekly Tips

Stand apart from the crowd with details that make a difference.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
3 Ways to Reboot and Refocus -- Weekly Tips

3 Ways to Reboot and Refocus -- Weekly Tips

This week's experts include Reddit's Alexis Ohanian and Gary Vaynerchuk.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Trainer Cassey Ho Reveals: How to Get People to Do What You Ask
Leadership

Trainer Cassey Ho Reveals: How to Get People to Do What You Ask

Results are about more than barking orders.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
3 Ways to Transform Customers Into Superfans -- Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

3 Ways to Transform Customers Into Superfans -- Weekly Tips

From the founder of Dinner Lab to venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, our experts show you how to keep customers loyal and engaged.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
10 Habits of Ultra-Likable Leaders
Leadership Qualities

10 Habits of Ultra-Likable Leaders

Becoming a more likeable leader is completely under your control, and it's a matter of emotional intelligence
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer
Weekly Tips Roundup

How to Sell Experience: Tips from John Sculley, Dylan Lauren and Jon Taffer

Whether you're selling tech, a menu entree or gummy bears, it's how you make your customers feel that shapes your brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement
Esquire Guy

How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement

You can do it. Really. You can.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
Casey Neistat: Great Storytellers Do This -- Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

Casey Neistat: Great Storytellers Do This -- Weekly Tips

Advertising advice from filmmaker Casey Neistat and Paige Dellavalle, the fashion entrepreneur and Shark Tank winner.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
An Expert Speaks Up on What You Should Know About Programming Languages
Ask a Geek

An Expert Speaks Up on What You Should Know About Programming Languages

Find out how to know which programming language is right for you.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Barbara Corcoran: Every Insult is an Opportunity -- Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

Barbara Corcoran: Every Insult is an Opportunity -- Weekly Tips

Don't let negative thoughts or people drain your time and energy. Our thought leaders share strategies for flipping disadvantages into advantages.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Experts Share Ways to Filter out Distractions: Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

Experts Share Ways to Filter out Distractions: Weekly Tips

Our thought-leaders share strategies for focusing on what really matters.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
3 Keys All Great Partnerships Must Share: Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

3 Keys All Great Partnerships Must Share: Weekly Tips

Our entrepreneurs explain that the best partnerships leverage shared vision and passion.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read