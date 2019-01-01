My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

7-Eleven

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
Franchise 500

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face

Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face

Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Why 7-Eleven Franchisees May Have to Pay Another $50,000 and Work on Christmas

Why 7-Eleven Franchisees May Have to Pay Another $50,000 and Work on Christmas

Would you pay $50,000 to maintain profit rates? That's the conundrum for 7-Eleven franchisees.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $100,000

The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $100,000

These 10 franchises can cost less than six figures, and they all rank in the top 40 of our Franchise 500.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read
It's National Hot Dog Day! Here Are Our Top 3 Hot Dog Franchises.

It's National Hot Dog Day! Here Are Our Top 3 Hot Dog Franchises.

If you really, really love hot dogs, then odds are you'll really, really love these franchises.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition
7-Eleven

How 7-Eleven Uses Tech to Stay Ahead of Its Competition

The convenience store is teaming up with delivery partners, Amazon and more.
David Zax | 2 min read
The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy in 2017
Franchises

The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy in 2017

The best of the best from Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
Fast Food

Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever

If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
10 Unexpected Things You Can Buy and Do at 7-Elevens Around the World
7-Eleven

10 Unexpected Things You Can Buy and Do at 7-Elevens Around the World

At certain locations, you can drop off your dry cleaning, pay your taxes or use a mashed potato vending machine.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Burger King Rivals Spark Hot Dog War on Twitter
Fast Food

Burger King Rivals Spark Hot Dog War on Twitter

Competitors have all come forward with special hot-dog deals and social-media mud-slinging efforts in the last week.
Sarah Whitten | 4 min read
100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises
Franchises

100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises

These franchises look to make military veterans their newest recruits.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 14 min read
Iced Coffee Challenge: How Do Fast-Food Restaurants Measure Up to Coffee Chains?
Coffee

Iced Coffee Challenge: How Do Fast-Food Restaurants Measure Up to Coffee Chains?

In a blind taste test, our team of testers sampled iced coffees from a number of businesses including McDonald's, Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
The SEIU Petitions the FTC to Investigate the 'Abusive and Predatory' Franchise Industry
Franchises

The SEIU Petitions the FTC to Investigate the 'Abusive and Predatory' Franchise Industry

The partnership between the union and franchisees is far from over.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
7-Eleven Is Waiving the Franchise Fee on More Than 200 Locations
Franchises

7-Eleven Is Waiving the Franchise Fee on More Than 200 Locations

Aspiring franchisees can now open a 7-Eleven without paying the $80,000 fee.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.
Franchise 500

The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.

These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
7-Eleven

7-Eleven's origins date back to 1927, when an employee of the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas, began selling milk, bread and eggs in addition to the ice blocks. That employee, Joe C. Thompson, eventually bought the Southland Ice Company, turned it into the Southland Corporation, and began opening convenience stores. The first stores went by the name Tote'm, since customers "toted" away their purchases, but in 1946, when the stores' hours were extended--from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.--they got a new name.

Although 7-Eleven stores are now open 24 hours a day, the name stuck. Today, 7-Eleven Inc. has over 30,000 stores across the U.S. and around the world.

7-Eleven is ranked #4 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.