Financial Technology and the Inclusion of Indian Businesses
Finance

Underserved yet eligible means new services are coming!
Jesse Chenard | 6 min read
This Alternative Lending Platform Feels Consumer Lending is More Than Just a Trend

LoanTap has a slight exposure to SME financing but their core focus is on salaried customers
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#4 Things Fintech Companies Expect From Upcoming Budget

The fintech market is forecasted to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!

The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Here is Why the Fintech Industry Has Just Got Started

The power of blockchain has been identified in the year 2018. 2019 will be all about utilizing that power
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read

Data Breach Stories That Rocked 2018
News and Trends

Privacy and protecting user privacy is proving to be an increasingly challenging task in today's time, here are 5 startling data breach stories that made news 2018
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Can India Embrace Open Banking?
Banking

With hundreds of fintech cropping up, either competing or collaborating with banks to offer diverse set of innovative products, the question is - are we ready to adopt open source banking?
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Is Digital The Future of Real Estate in India?
Real Estate

Real estate portals are classified sites, which give you an option of selling, buying and renting properties
Ganesh Vasudevan | 2 min read
How India is Gearing up for an Unprecedented Food Revolution
Food Business

Given saturation in most global agriculture markets, including America and Europe, investors are beginning to take note of the potential of the Indian market
Dr. Pablo Erat | 7 min read
Digital Cess –The Right Move at the Wrong Time
Digitization

Official statistics indicate an 80% increase in the value of digital transactions in 2017-18, with the total amount expected to touch INR 1,800 crore, according to the ministry of information technology
Ajay Adiseshann | 4 min read
One Year of Demonetization. Here's What #10 Leading Industry Experts Feel
demonetization

"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
Baishali Mukherjee | 9 min read
These Fintech Start-ups are Transforming the Retail Sector
fintech in retail

Some start-ups are allowing customers to pay with just a biometric authentication process
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read