aadhar
Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
On 26 September, the Supreme Court in a detailed judgement said that Aadhaar scheme is constitutionally valid, however, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which prevents private companies including banks and telecom companies from accessing the data
FinTech in India has seen phenomenal growth over the past three years and is currently the top grossing sector
The plan carries the potential to improve the comprehensiveness of data collection as well as the ease of compliance with procedures
More From This Topic
Union Budget 2018-19
The Fintech players are expecting a sizable reduction in corporate taxes as promised by the Finance Minister
Entrepreneurs
Formula Group become a leader due to its Pan India presence offering consistent quality of services
villages
The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Entrepreneurs
"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Challenges
How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
aadhar
The increased clamour, hence emerging out of this bold move by the government, has created war hysteria between UPI and existing modes of payments.
FinTech
The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
Hacks
Are the private details from your Aadhar Card safe with the government or are they prone to hacks?
