aadhar

Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here
4 Things to Know

Techie Tuesday: Online Gaming on The Rise & Paytm First is Here

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Budget 2019: Here's How Modi Government Can Promote the P2P Industry

Transaction value in the P2P segment is about $1,123m and this number is expected to grow at CAGR (2019-2023) of 19 per cent
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples

Here is Why the Aadhaar Verdict Left Fintech Companies in Ripples

On 26 September, the Supreme Court in a detailed judgement said that Aadhaar scheme is constitutionally valid, however, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which prevents private companies including banks and telecom companies from accessing the data
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Planning to Start a Fintech Company? Here is What You Need to Know

Planning to Start a Fintech Company? Here is What You Need to Know

FinTech in India has seen phenomenal growth over the past three years and is currently the top grossing sector
Jay Krishnan | 5 min read
Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India

Government to Implement Aadhar like Unique Identity for Enterprises in India

The plan carries the potential to improve the comprehensiveness of data collection as well as the ease of compliance with procedures
Naval Goel | 3 min read

More From This Topic

A Look at the Pre-budget Expectations for Fintech Industry
Union Budget 2018-19

A Look at the Pre-budget Expectations for Fintech Industry

The Fintech players are expecting a sizable reduction in corporate taxes as promised by the Finance Minister
Archit Gupta | 3 min read
Focus On the Solution Is the Key Mantra for This Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Focus On the Solution Is the Key Mantra for This Entrepreneur

Formula Group become a leader due to its Pan India presence offering consistent quality of services
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India
villages

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India

The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds
Entrepreneurs

Amitabh Kant Urges Young Entrepreneurs to Penetrate Global Market, Says No Shortage of Funds

"Mobile will become your bank; it will become your wallet as the cost of physical banking will be very high."
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India
Challenges

The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India

How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Sanjay Bhargava | 5 min read
Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test
aadhar

Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test

The increased clamour, hence emerging out of this bold move by the government, has created war hysteria between UPI and existing modes of payments.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents
FinTech

This Fintech Incubator Wants to Partner With Both Disruptors & Incumbents

The Indian fintech space could and should aspire to global leadership like the Indian IT or Pharma industry.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!
Hacks

Private Details of 93.4 Millions Mexicans is Leaked Online!

Are the private details from your Aadhar Card safe with the government or are they prone to hacks?
Rustam Singh | 2 min read