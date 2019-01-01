My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Aadhar enablement

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India
villages

This Startup is Taking Digital Services to Every Corner of Rural India

The company is trying to create a network of Digital Runners across villages, who are available on demand to deliver digital services
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Meet the Man Behind the Success of Aadhar

Meet the Man Behind the Success of Aadhar

Ajay Bhushan Pandey was made the first CEO of UIDAI
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Cyber Security - What More Can We Do?

Cyber Security - What More Can We Do?

From an end user side, the primary challenge is the lack of cyber awareness and education.
Saket Modi | 6 min read