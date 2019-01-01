There are no Videos in your queue.
Aaron Benitez
Rockstars de la Innovación
Aaron Benitez abrió en seis años tres empresas, una de cursos de inglés, otra de consultoría y una más de tecnología. Ahora está a punto de lanzar la tarjeta para el Internet de las Cosas: VERSE Goblin.
