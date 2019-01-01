My Queue

Aaron Levie

With Stock Tanking, Box Founder Responds to Complaints
IPO

With Stock Tanking, Box Founder Responds to Complaints

Box's stock price is the victim of confused analysts, Aaron Levie says.
Everett Rosenfeld | 2 min read
Box Raises IPO Share Price, Valuation Jumps to $1.67 Billion

Box Raises IPO Share Price, Valuation Jumps to $1.67 Billion

The company's biggest shareholders include venture capital firms Draper Fisher Jurvetson, U.S. Venture Partners and Coatue Management.
Reuters | 2 min read
Aaron Levie, the Quintessential Silicon Valley CEO, Will Only Own 4.1 Percent of Box When It IPOs

Aaron Levie, the Quintessential Silicon Valley CEO, Will Only Own 4.1 Percent of Box When It IPOs

Online file-storage service Box has finally filed to go public. Here's what we know.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Microsoft Doesn't Have the DNA to Keep Up

Box CEO Aaron Levie: Microsoft Doesn't Have the DNA to Keep Up

At a recent meeting with journalists, Box CEO Aaron Levie and former Microsoft Windows Division president Steven Sinofsky offered their views on how cloud technology is fundamentally disrupting the IT space.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26

Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26

Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.
Alyson Shontell | 2 min read