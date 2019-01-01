There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
A/B Testing
Machine Learning
Interpret and act on large amounts of information in a scalable way.
Investing money and design work is all very well. But what do your (potential) customers think? That's what really counts.
It's a cheap and relatively easy way to know what's working and what would work better.
If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
If your website has a lot of traffic but few conversions, it's time to figure out the problem.
More From This Topic
Content Marketing
Content is everything. Learn how to create and promote solid messages.
Marketing Strategies
A floundering marketing strategy isn't failure, but ignoring reality and refusing to adjust will be.
Facebook Advertising
The willingness to endure trial and error until finding what works defines being an entrepreneur. Expect the same with Facebook advertising.
Online Marketing
Driving random traffic to your site is mostly a waste of time. Developing an engaged customer base is the goal.
Technology
Tech savvy isn't everything but it helps you with almost everything else.
Growth Hacking
The secret behind effective growth hacking is to follow a proven framework, and implement the right strategy at the right time.
Email Marketing
Want your email marketing campaigns to be more successful? Use these simple tips.
A/B Testing
Which version of your web page or app converts better? Here are several ways to tell.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?