A/B Testing

5 Ways Marketers Can Gain an Edge With Machine Learning
Machine Learning

5 Ways Marketers Can Gain an Edge With Machine Learning

Interpret and act on large amounts of information in a scalable way.
Karl Wirth | 7 min read
How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money

How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money

Investing money and design work is all very well. But what do your (potential) customers think? That's what really counts.
Alex Gold | 6 min read
A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify

A/B Testing Is Maybe the Easiest Way to Boost Conversions on Shopify

It's a cheap and relatively easy way to know what's working and what would work better.
Jacky Chou | 5 min read
Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales

Why Your Approach to A/B Testing Is Costing You Sales

If you're not combining your tests with personalization efforts, you're doing it wrong.
Karl Wirth | 6 min read
10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales

10 Tips for Web Design That Drives Sales

If your website has a lot of traffic but few conversions, it's time to figure out the problem.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Mistakes Sabotaging Your Content-Marketing Success
Content Marketing

5 Mistakes Sabotaging Your Content-Marketing Success

Content is everything. Learn how to create and promote solid messages.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
7 Ways to Correct a Failing Marketing Strategy
Marketing Strategies

7 Ways to Correct a Failing Marketing Strategy

A floundering marketing strategy isn't failure, but ignoring reality and refusing to adjust will be.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How Often Should You Send Marketing Emails?
Email Marketing

How Often Should You Send Marketing Emails?

There's no magic number. Find your sweet spot.
Renzo Costarella | 5 min read
Pursue Your Facebook Ad Strategy Like the Entrepreneur You Are
Facebook Advertising

Pursue Your Facebook Ad Strategy Like the Entrepreneur You Are

The willingness to endure trial and error until finding what works defines being an entrepreneur. Expect the same with Facebook advertising.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
6 Reasons Why Attracting the Right Online Traffic Is Your Top Priority
Online Marketing

6 Reasons Why Attracting the Right Online Traffic Is Your Top Priority

Driving random traffic to your site is mostly a waste of time. Developing an engaged customer base is the goal.
Jacob Baadsgaard | 12 min read
Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have
Technology

Essential Web Skills Every Modern Entrepreneur Must Have

Tech savvy isn't everything but it helps you with almost everything else.
Jonha Richman | 7 min read
4 Ways to Sell More Using 'Customer Journey Optimization' Strategy
conversion rate optimizaion

4 Ways to Sell More Using 'Customer Journey Optimization' Strategy

An efficient customer journey will improve your conversion rate.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 6 min read
4 Growth Hacking Strategies That Work Like Magic
Growth Hacking

4 Growth Hacking Strategies That Work Like Magic

The secret behind effective growth hacking is to follow a proven framework, and implement the right strategy at the right time.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 6 min read
3 Email Marketing Tactics You Need Most
Email Marketing

3 Email Marketing Tactics You Need Most

Want your email marketing campaigns to be more successful? Use these simple tips.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
The Simplest Way to Improve Your Call to Action Using A/B Testing
A/B Testing

The Simplest Way to Improve Your Call to Action Using A/B Testing

Which version of your web page or app converts better? Here are several ways to tell.
Zubin Mowlavi | 6 min read