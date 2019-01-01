My Queue

A/B Testing Tips

How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money
Product Testing

How Rapid 'Testing and Learning' During Product Development Saves Time and Money

Investing money and design work is all very well. But what do your (potential) customers think? That's what really counts.
Alex Gold | 6 min read
Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best

Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best

For decades the billboard and TV industries have tested markets in a way ecommerce entrepreneurs will find tells them a whole lot more.
Claude Denton | 6 min read
Your MVP Isn't Really Viable Until Your Potential Customers Say So

Your MVP Isn't Really Viable Until Your Potential Customers Say So

More than 40 percent of startups fail simply because nobody in the real world was interested in buying what the founder thought was a good idea.
Anna Johansson | 3 min read
How to Test Different Versions of Your Website in 6 Easy Steps (Infographic)

How to Test Different Versions of Your Website in 6 Easy Steps (Infographic)

Don't worry. It's not as technical as you might think. This quick guide will get you up and A/B testing in no time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
So, What's the 'X-Factor' in the A/B Testing Formula? (Infographic)

So, What's the 'X-Factor' in the A/B Testing Formula? (Infographic)

Sorry, there really isn't one. But these five tips will help you increase your clicks and conversions.
Chris Byers | 7 min read