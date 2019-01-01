My Queue

Abercrombie & Fitch

Accommodating an Employee's Religion Just Got Even More Complicated
Discrimination

Accommodating an Employee's Religion Just Got Even More Complicated

The Supreme Court's ruling in a discrimination suit brought by a Muslim woman creates a conundrum for employers trying to follow fair hiring practices.
Jonathan Segal | 6 min read
Abercrombie & Fitch to Ditch Sleazy Hot Clerk Policy and Trademark Sexy Abs

Abercrombie & Fitch to Ditch Sleazy Hot Clerk Policy and Trademark Sexy Abs

You don't have to be, like, totally hot to work at the preppy retailer anymore. Here's why Abercrombie is going G-rated.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
American Eagle, Aeropostale Abandon Logos as They Look for Edge

American Eagle, Aeropostale Abandon Logos as They Look for Edge

The decisions by the apparel companies to abandon the logo-covered clothing that made them popular in the 1990s and 2000s could give them an edge over bigger rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Reuters | 2 min read
Abercrombie's Polarizing CEO Abruptly Retires

Abercrombie's Polarizing CEO Abruptly Retires

Mike Jeffries' lengthy reign has not been without its fair share of controversies.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The Scent in Abercrombie Stores Is Giving Shoppers Serious Anxiety

The Scent in Abercrombie Stores Is Giving Shoppers Serious Anxiety

A new study about the impact of scent at retail suggests that consumers are being put off by the retailer's flagship cologne, Fierce, which courses pungently through its 276 stores.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read