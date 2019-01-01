There are no Videos in your queue.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discrimination
The Supreme Court's ruling in a discrimination suit brought by a Muslim woman creates a conundrum for employers trying to follow fair hiring practices.
You don't have to be, like, totally hot to work at the preppy retailer anymore. Here's why Abercrombie is going G-rated.
The decisions by the apparel companies to abandon the logo-covered clothing that made them popular in the 1990s and 2000s could give them an edge over bigger rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Mike Jeffries' lengthy reign has not been without its fair share of controversies.
A new study about the impact of scent at retail suggests that consumers are being put off by the retailer's flagship cologne, Fierce, which courses pungently through its 276 stores.
