5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales
Storytelling

5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales

Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
Does Your Bio Tell a Story From the Heart?

Does Your Bio Tell a Story From the Heart?

In our age, your personal story as a founder is integral to your brand's identity. Put that narrative to work connecting with clients at the emotional level, through revelation, not manipulation.
Mike Loomis | 3 min read
Craft an Effective 'About' Page in 3 Simple Steps

Craft an Effective 'About' Page in 3 Simple Steps

This page, which introduces you and your product to website visitors, can bring in new customers to your business if done well.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
10 Tips to Craft a Sizzling Ecommerce 'About Us' Page

10 Tips to Craft a Sizzling Ecommerce 'About Us' Page

People want to buy from companies they trust. Here's how you can tell your honest story and show why you stand head and shoulders above the competition.
Linda Rosencrance | 10 min read
It's Time to Beef Up Your 'About' Page

It's Time to Beef Up Your 'About' Page

Here are five easy tips to improve one of your site's most visited sections.
Eric Siu | 5 min read