Abrir chocolateria

Historias Entrepreneur

José Ramón Castillo, un "dulce" emprendedor

El maestro chocolatero y fundador de Que Bo! habla sobre su vocación emprendedora y la innovación en un sector poco dinámico.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read
Abre una boutique de chocolate

Toma nota del Plan de Negocios para emprender con una tienda de chocolates gourmet que cautivará a los consumidores.
Nora Castaños Rocha | 13 min read
El negocio del chocolate

Si lo tuyo son las propuestas diferentes e innovadoras, aquí te presentamos algunas ideas para emprender en el delicioso mundo del chocolate.
Ilse Maubert Roura | 3 min read