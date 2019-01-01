My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Abu Dhabi

Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund
Startup Investment

Mubadala Partners With Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, and ADGM To Launch Hub71 With An AED535 Million Tech Startup Fund

The founding partners of Hub71 have committed AED535 million fund to invest in tech startups.
Tamara Pupic | 3 min read
Putting The Middle East Back In The Middle (As The World Order Shifts East)

Putting The Middle East Back In The Middle (As The World Order Shifts East)

We could be looking at a new Silk Road, where the MENA once again finds itself situated in the middle, geographically and strategically.
Tammer Qaddumi | 6 min read
Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs

Brazil's Key2Enable Wins The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition 2018 by Krypto Labs

The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Five Lessons I Learned In My First Year Of Entrepreneurship

Five Lessons I Learned In My First Year Of Entrepreneurship

Don't let the glamorous thought of being your own boss fool you. Entrepreneurship is tough.
Sharifah Alhinai | 6 min read
Why Startup Hotspots Around The World Can't Match The UAE For Global Appeal

Why Startup Hotspots Around The World Can't Match The UAE For Global Appeal

Here are five reasons why the UAE is one of the most exciting places in the world to start and grow a business.
Geoff Rapp | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Abu Dhabi Global Market Introduces New Tech Startups License And Professional Support Program
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Abu Dhabi Global Market Introduces New Tech Startups License And Professional Support Program

Eligible enterprises can receive a full operational license at an annual cost of US$700 (approximately AED 2,570).
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
International Franchise Exhibition To Take Place In Abu Dhabi From October 16-17, 2018
Franchises

International Franchise Exhibition To Take Place In Abu Dhabi From October 16-17, 2018

The event will provide insights on trends and investment opportunities in the franchising sector by way of a series of educational workshops for visitors.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 To Bring Together The Region's Fintech Talent In Abu Dhabi
Events

FinTech Abu Dhabi 2018 To Bring Together The Region's Fintech Talent In Abu Dhabi

The event aims to provide a comprehensive look at the latest developments in MENA's fintech industry through deep-dives into select sectors and technologies.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Krypto Labs Launches The EdTech Innovations Startup Contest With US$270,000 In Prizes
EdTech Startup

Krypto Labs Launches The EdTech Innovations Startup Contest With US$270,000 In Prizes

Abu Dhabi-based all-in-one business technology incubator and accelerator Krypto Labs is looking to develop and nurture the region's educational ventures by launching its EdTech Innovations Startup Contest 2018.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
How ADGM's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Private Financing Platforms Can Bolster UAE Startups
FinTech

How ADGM's Proposed Regulatory Framework For Private Financing Platforms Can Bolster UAE Startups

ADGM firmly believes that a vibrant SME sector is vital to the success of the UAE's economic transformation plans.
Wai Lum Kwok | 8 min read
Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018
Events

Abu Dhabi To Host The Alternative Investment Management (AIM) Summit 2018

The upcoming AIM (Alternative Investment Management) Summit in Abu Dhabi can offer you an opportunity to understand and discuss the developments in the world of alternate investments and asset classes.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi
Startups

Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, with the support of Flat6Labs and Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
NYUAD And Flat6Labs To Kick Off Startup Series 2016 In Abu Dhabi
Events

NYUAD And Flat6Labs To Kick Off Startup Series 2016 In Abu Dhabi

As part of NYUAD's startAD entrepreneurship initiative, the Startup Series talks aim to create an "interactive educational experience" with expert speakers sharing technical advice and experiences with existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp
Business News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp

Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy away from its oil assets.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected
Mobile Apps

Made For Abu Dhabi: Homegrown Apps To Keep You Connected

Be it for a mobile device or a smartwatch, here's a selection of some homegrown apps that are making waves in the UAE capital.
Tamara Clarke | 2 min read