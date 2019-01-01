There are no Videos in your queue.
Abu Dhabi
Startup Investment
The founding partners of Hub71 have committed AED535 million fund to invest in tech startups.
We could be looking at a new Silk Road, where the MENA once again finds itself situated in the middle, geographically and strategically.
The EdTech Innovation Startup Competition winners were chosen among 800 applications from across 58 countries.
Don't let the glamorous thought of being your own boss fool you. Entrepreneurship is tough.
Here are five reasons why the UAE is one of the most exciting places in the world to start and grow a business.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Eligible enterprises can receive a full operational license at an annual cost of US$700 (approximately AED 2,570).
Franchises
The event will provide insights on trends and investment opportunities in the franchising sector by way of a series of educational workshops for visitors.
Events
The event aims to provide a comprehensive look at the latest developments in MENA's fintech industry through deep-dives into select sectors and technologies.
EdTech Startup
Abu Dhabi-based all-in-one business technology incubator and accelerator Krypto Labs is looking to develop and nurture the region's educational ventures by launching its EdTech Innovations Startup Contest 2018.
FinTech
ADGM firmly believes that a vibrant SME sector is vital to the success of the UAE's economic transformation plans.
Events
The upcoming AIM (Alternative Investment Management) Summit in Abu Dhabi can offer you an opportunity to understand and discuss the developments in the world of alternate investments and asset classes.
Startups
Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, with the support of Flat6Labs and Abu Dhabi Global Market.
Events
As part of NYUAD's startAD entrepreneurship initiative, the Startup Series talks aim to create an "interactive educational experience" with expert speakers sharing technical advice and experiences with existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Business News
Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi's economy away from its oil assets.
Mobile Apps
Be it for a mobile device or a smartwatch, here's a selection of some homegrown apps that are making waves in the UAE capital.
