academics

Outsourcing in the field of Education
Education

Outsourcing in the field of Education

Clearly, a larger, integrated vision, which goes beyond academic excellence, can help nurture our youngsters into fulfilled, well-rounded individuals
Saiju Aravind | 4 min read
#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have

#5 Things Government's New Education Policy Must Have

Many government initiatives, like e-basta, have already introduced digital tools to the classroom
Beas Dev Ralhan | 3 min read
The Next Phase of Start-up Evolution - Bharatpreneurs!

The Next Phase of Start-up Evolution - Bharatpreneurs!

Focus now should be to adopt a more inclusive approach that benefits 70 per cent of the population i.e. rural India
Dr Keshab Panda | 4 min read
#4 Reasons Why Job Creators and Not Seekers Are the Future of A Progressive India

#4 Reasons Why Job Creators and Not Seekers Are the Future of A Progressive India

The Indian middle class has now sorted out the basic sustenance issues and can afford to allow their children chase their dream of building an enterprise
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Apps are Dominating the World Including the Education Sector

Apps are Dominating the World Including the Education Sector

The smart phone penetration across the country has been burgeoning at a significant rate resulting in increased adoption of such learning based applications.
Vidhu Goyal | 4 min read

These Are the 8 Dumbest Research Studies of 2016
academics

These Are the 8 Dumbest Research Studies of 2016

The more you study the conclusions of frivolous research, the more confidence you'll have in your gut instincts.
Gene Marks | 7 min read
Taking Cue From The Dynamic Leadership Of Margaret Thatcher
Women Entrepreneurs

Taking Cue From The Dynamic Leadership Of Margaret Thatcher

As a woman entrepreneur, your emotional quotient is much higher than your male counterparts
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Gaming & Education- The Healthy Amalgamation
Gaming

Gaming & Education- The Healthy Amalgamation

Gaming can play a positive role in educational achievements
Joomin Lee | 3 min read