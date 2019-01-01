My Queue

academy awards

Jeff Bezos' Really Expensive Divorce, the Case Against Inbox Zero, and the First Hostless Oscars in Decades (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Jeff Bezos' Really Expensive Divorce, the Case Against Inbox Zero, and the First Hostless Oscars in Decades (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
7 Lessons on Social Media From the Oscars

7 Lessons on Social Media From the Oscars

We'd like to thank the Academy for these business tips.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Microsoft Nails All But 4 of 24 Oscar Predictions

Microsoft Nails All But 4 of 24 Oscar Predictions

And the statue for best data-driven Academy Award predictions goes to...Bing.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read