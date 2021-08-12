Signing out of account, Standby...
Acapulco
The best beaches to buy a property
Tulum and Mazatlán top the search list, while Cancun has an average annual return of 7.04 percent.
Adiós a Acapulco, Cancún y Cabo San Lucas: La NASA advierte que así se hundirán las playas mexicanas
Si tomamos en cuenta el derretimiento de los hielos de los extremos del globo, las costas guerrerenses se verían sumergidas 0.44 metros bajo el mar para 2050.
Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink
If we take into account the melting of the ice at the ends of the globe, the coasts of Guerrero would be submerged 0.44 meters under the sea by 2050.