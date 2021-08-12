Acapulco

cambio climatico

Adiós a Acapulco, Cancún y Cabo San Lucas: La NASA advierte que así se hundirán las playas mexicanas

Si tomamos en cuenta el derretimiento de los hielos de los extremos del globo, las costas guerrerenses se verían sumergidas 0.44 metros bajo el mar para 2050. 

Climate Change

Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink

If we take into account the melting of the ice at the ends of the globe, the coasts of Guerrero would be submerged 0.44 meters under the sea by 2050.

