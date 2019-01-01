My Queue

The Dos and Don'ts of Using a Well-Known Business Accelerator
Starting a Business

Accelerators like Y Combinator and Techstars can be good for your business, but be careful of the downside.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
Maximizing Business Profits with Cloud-Based Apps

Watch business-management expert Gene Marks and technology thought leader Maribel Lopez as they explore the world of today's cloud-based apps.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Every Entrepreneur Should Outsource These 3 Key Tasks

There is very important work that needs to be done in your company and you need people more qualified than you to do it.
Kallen Diggs | 5 min read
Fingerprint Firms Look to Unlock New Markets Beyond Smartphones

Biometric smart cards could be used for shopping, commuting and more.
Reuters | 4 min read
What Advice Entrepreneurs Really Want (and Don't Ignore)

A walk through a recent Entrepreneur event gave an insight on the only categories business owners listen to.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read

Hey Denver Entrepreneurs -- Get Ready to Accelerate Your Business
Learn from Reddit's Alexis Ohanian and other experts in the Mile High City on May 4.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How to Get Everyone on Your Team 'Up to Speed' Really Fast
Try out a process called 'speed training' to make things competitive, and fun, with prizes.
David Ciccarelli | 6 min read
How Drones Will Change Your Business
Chris Anderson, cofounder and CEO of drone maker 3D Robotics, explains.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Twitter Makes Images More Accessible for Visually Impaired
Beginning today, Twitter's apps for iOS and Android allow users to add text descriptions to images in tweets.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
1 in 5 Companies Had a Security Breach, New Study Says
The most common factor to blame? Mobile devices.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Meet the Middlemen Who Connect Hackers for Hire With Corporate America
Hackers are a company's best last line of defense, and paying them to find security vulnerabilities is an increasingly common practice among all manner of companies, from Uber to GM.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
The 'Internet of Things' Is Changing the Way We Look at the Global Product Value Chain
The IoT will allow for unprecedented interactions between manufacturers and consumers. Are you ready?
Rex Chen | 5 min read
Say Hello to the Little Robot That Wants to Deliver Your Groceries
It's the first product from Starship Technologies, the robotics startup founded by the creators of Skype.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How to Build the Next Generation of Secured Mobile Apps
Passwords are simply no longer protecting tech users. They now need something much more powerful.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
4 Ways to Create Effective Standards for Remote Workers
Break down goals to their most basic components to make them easy for virtual teammates to follow.
Kuty Shalev | 5 min read