Accelerators
StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
Plus, Chipotle launches a mentoring program and J. Crew sets up shop on Amazon.
Futurist Peter Diamandis offers a deal to young entrepreneurs: Help him for two years, and maybe build the next billion-dollar company at the same time.
No surprise that a great source for inspiration and lessons on speaking technique are TED talks.
How do you choose the right accelerator, as a female entrepreneur, to ensure that the time and money spent is valuable?
Puerto Rico
Sebastian Vidal, director of the Parallel18 accelerator, describes the opportunities for innovation on the island.
Entrepreneurship
A nationwide ecosystem of accelerators, investment funds and conferences is strengthening black business ownership.
Startups
Accelerators have a vested interest in startups succeeding and a front-row seat for observing why they do and don't.
You can thrive with a little help from your friends.
Accelerators are increasingly selling a range of services to generate ongoing revenue, without waiting years for startups to be sold.
No two accelerators is the same. Finding the right one for your company is among your first important decisions.
News and Trends
Plus, a 3D printing startup raises $115 million and a visual search engine closes $8 million in funding.
Startup Tips
Most startups could benefit from being in an incubator, but fewer are a fit for an accelerator.
No nation has a monopoly on entrepreneurship or the hunger for realizing a dream.
Admission to an accelerator program offers help every startup founder can use.
