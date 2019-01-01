My Queue

accessibility

Even Internet Entrepreneurs Need to Make Their Businesses Handicap Accessible
News and Trends

Even Internet Entrepreneurs Need to Make Their Businesses Handicap Accessible

Disabled users have sued businesses over website accessibility. The Americans With Disabilities Act applies to online businesses.
Richik Sarkar | 5 min read
What Owning a Franchise Has Taught Two Deaf Brothers About Communication

What Owning a Franchise Has Taught Two Deaf Brothers About Communication

For these brothers, business is a second language.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
This Wellness Franchise Makes Sensory Deprivation Tanks Cool Again

This Wellness Franchise Makes Sensory Deprivation Tanks Cool Again

It's not just a Seattle thing.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
A Night of Money, Mansions and Mexican Food Showed Us How Delivery Could Reshape Franchising

A Night of Money, Mansions and Mexican Food Showed Us How Delivery Could Reshape Franchising

A night out with a delivery driver.
Jason Daley | 12 min read
Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them

Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them

Quadriplegic entrepreneur spearheads efforts to develop smartphone and other devices for people with physical limitations.
Giora Livne | 5 min read