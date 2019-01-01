My Queue

Accessories

This Modern Duffel Bag Is a Must-Have for Business Travelers
Business Travel

This Modern Duffel Bag Is a Must-Have for Business Travelers

Kickstarter backers loved it -- and so will you.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
The 5 Must-Have Work Bags That Will Hold All Your Essentials and Still Look Absolutely Amazing

The 5 Must-Have Work Bags That Will Hold All Your Essentials and Still Look Absolutely Amazing

We found the ultimate work bags that will fit your laptop, phone, business card and more – without looking like you are carrying a clunky briefcase.
Andrea Huspeni | 10 min read
The Executive Selection: Palestyle

The Executive Selection: Palestyle

Founded in 2009 by siblings and entrepreneurs Zeina and Ahmed Abou Chaaban, Palestyle is a UAE-based luxury brand with a social mission.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
The Executive Selection: BOXKnocks Feather Lapel Pin

The Executive Selection: BOXKnocks Feather Lapel Pin

A selected piece from lifestyle e-commerce brand BOXKnocks to round out your look.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Microsoft's New Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Is Something Special

Microsoft's New Surface Ergonomic Keyboard Is Something Special

The new warped looking ergonomic keyboard is the company's take on a more hand and wrist friendly typing experience.
tbreak | 2 min read