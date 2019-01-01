My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

accountibility

5 Signs That Preach Progress in a Startup Environment
Startups

5 Signs That Preach Progress in a Startup Environment

As a startup owner, you obviously want to figure out the best way to measure success. These positive reinforcers will let you know you're on the right track.
Kristen Vanstrom | 3 min read
If Chaos Is Your Startup's Default Setting, Inconsistent Leadership May Be to Blame

If Chaos Is Your Startup's Default Setting, Inconsistent Leadership May Be to Blame

Erratic leaders build unreliable teams. A business leader shares her journey to establish a clear vision for her company.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read