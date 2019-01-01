There are no Videos in your queue.
Accounting
Accounting
Nummuspay creates a seamless checkout and payment system for customers.
Entrepreneur and business school professor Chris Haroun will teach you everything from basic business accounting to complex financial modeling.
The accounting software is an essential tool for small businesses everywhere.
It's that time again to send 1099s out to your vendors. Here's a breakdown of what to do.
Here are the key reports to know about, including profit and loss statements, revenue by customer and more.
Money
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Outsourcing
You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
Finance
Every business big and small should have regularly updated bookkeeping and accounting records so business leaders can make the right decision with a foundation in the data.
Accounting
Thankfully, adhering to accounting best practices is no longer as challenging as it once was. In fact, low-cost help is available.
Disruption
We're living during a watershed moment for accounting, which creates repercussions throughout the business world. A new normal will rise from the ashes of the archaic industry, and this revival will lower costs and increase transparency for businesses in every sector.
Uber
The company says it incorrectly calculated how much its commission should have been on rides in New York City over the past two and a half years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Franchise Success Stories
Like most worthwhile career ventures, the answer lies in due diligence and conversations with people already in the business.
Taxes
As April 18 approaches, check out some of our best tax-saving advice and stories.
Technology
You didn't become an entrepreneur to spend time buried in paperwork. Use the newest accounting technology tools to make sure that doesn't happen.
Profitability
To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
