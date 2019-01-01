My Queue

Accounting

This Tool Can Help Overhaul Your Company's Accounting
This Tool Can Help Overhaul Your Company's Accounting

Nummuspay creates a seamless checkout and payment system for customers.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Master Business Finance With This Expert-Led Class

Entrepreneur and business school professor Chris Haroun will teach you everything from basic business accounting to complex financial modeling.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Need Accounting Help? Learn How to Use QuickBooks for Less Than $20.

The accounting software is an essential tool for small businesses everywhere.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

It's that time again to send 1099s out to your vendors. Here's a breakdown of what to do.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
The 5 Most Important Accounting Reports for Your Small Business

Here are the key reports to know about, including profit and loss statements, revenue by customer and more.
Due | 5 min read

More From This Topic

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales
You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
3 Major Benefits of Updated Bookkeeping and Accounting Records
Every business big and small should have regularly updated bookkeeping and accounting records so business leaders can make the right decision with a foundation in the data.
Due | 5 min read
5 Accounting Challenges Startups Face and the Tools That Will Fix Them
Thankfully, adhering to accounting best practices is no longer as challenging as it once was. In fact, low-cost help is available.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
The Accounting Industry's Death is Great News for Your Business
We're living during a watershed moment for accounting, which creates repercussions throughout the business world. A new normal will rise from the ashes of the archaic industry, and this revival will lower costs and increase transparency for businesses in every sector.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read
Uber Admits it Made an Accounting Error and Will Refund Nearly $50 Million to Drivers
The company says it incorrectly calculated how much its commission should have been on rides in New York City over the past two and a half years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Tom Brant | 3 min read
Franchising's Million-Dollar Question: How Much Money Can I Make?
Like most worthwhile career ventures, the answer lies in due diligence and conversations with people already in the business.
Rick Bisio | 6 min read
Tips to Avoid Tax Season Stress -- and Keep the Most Money in Your Wallet
As April 18 approaches, check out some of our best tax-saving advice and stories.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
3 Benefits of Cloud-Based Accounting Tools for Small-Business Owners
You didn't become an entrepreneur to spend time buried in paperwork. Use the newest accounting technology tools to make sure that doesn't happen.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 3 min read
Don't Wait Until the End of the Game to Start Keeping Score
To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read