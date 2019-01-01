My Queue

Accounts Receivable

National Small Business Week

Checks remain the main way one business pays another. Echecks are the logical way to make a workable system work better.
Vijay Balakrishnan | 4 min read
5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

Reaching your highest potential as a business owner depends on maintaining positive cash flow.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
4 Things Every Small-Business Owner Can Do to Finish 2014 Strong

You may be in your busiest time of the year now, but it's wise to start preparing for the new year.
Dawn Fotopulos | 2 min read
Why Managing Accounts Receivable Could Save Your Business

Most businesses are profitable, but they still get into trouble by not paying enough attention to cash flow.
Brian Hamilton | 5 min read
10 Ways to Keep Your Company's Cash Flow Alive

Here's what to do after pushed aside all thoughts of the dwindling bank account but now know that you must seriously grapple with it.
Kelsey Ramsden | 5 min read

Six Ways to Smooth Out Uneven Cash Flow
Finance

How one small-business owner made strategic changes when finances became unpredictable.
Scott Gerber | 4 min read
A New Way to Tap Funds You're Owed for Cash
Finance

An unconventional platform delivers an auction-based way to cash in on funds owed to your company.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read