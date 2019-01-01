There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Accounts Receivable
National Small Business Week
Checks remain the main way one business pays another. Echecks are the logical way to make a workable system work better.
Reaching your highest potential as a business owner depends on maintaining positive cash flow.
You may be in your busiest time of the year now, but it's wise to start preparing for the new year.
Most businesses are profitable, but they still get into trouble by not paying enough attention to cash flow.
Here's what to do after pushed aside all thoughts of the dwindling bank account but now know that you must seriously grapple with it.
More From This Topic
Finance
How one small-business owner made strategic changes when finances became unpredictable.
Finance
An unconventional platform delivers an auction-based way to cash in on funds owed to your company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?