Ace Hotels

Ace Hotel Co-Founder Alex Calderwood Has Died
Growth Strategies

The public face for his line of hip hotels, Calderwood was 47.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Insights: Creating an Authentic Brand

'It's important to not chase after cool... Do something that has substance and is very personal,' says entrepreneur Alex Calderwood.
Insights: Tips for Better Business Travel

'Pack things that all match,' says hotel entrepreneur Alex Calderwood.