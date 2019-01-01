My Queue

ACER

On The Go: Acer Swift 7
Tech

On The Go: Acer Swift 7

With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Style Quotient: Acer Introduces New Swift Series

Style Quotient: Acer Introduces New Swift Series

The Swift 3 model combines a 14-inch HD or Full HD IPS anti-glare display with 6th or 7th Generation Intel Core processors, 512GB SSDs and up to 8GB memory in a slick aluminum chassis.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Acer Launches Its First Wearable

Acer Launches Its First Wearable

Acer helps you leap into the age of wearables with its new fitness tracker, Liquid Leap.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read
Slim Down: Acer's Newest Smartphone Launch Looks Promising

Slim Down: Acer's Newest Smartphone Launch Looks Promising

Liquid Jade Z, a new feature-rich smartphone joins the Acer smartphone line.
Tamara Clarke | 1 min read