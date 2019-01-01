There are no Videos in your queue.
Acquihiring
Acqui-hiring mutually benefits both organizations by building on their existing knowledge, enabling them to work towards a common goal.
Rumors of the firm buying another machine learning startup have resurfaced.
Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.
An investee company of SAIF Partners & MakeMyTrip, ixigo looks to grow five-fold to reach over 30 million monthly active mobile users by 2016.
Thanks to fierce competition for rapidly scaling up businesses in the Indian technology ecosystem, acquiring start-ups primarily for its tech talent rather than the product is gradually becoming a rage in the country. That's acqui-hiring for you.
