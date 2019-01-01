My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquihiring

Why More Indian Startups Should Consider Acqui-hiring?
Acquihiring

Why More Indian Startups Should Consider Acqui-hiring?

Acqui-hiring mutually benefits both organizations by building on their existing knowledge, enabling them to work towards a common goal.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Apple Plans To Acquire Another Machine Learning Startup, And It's India-Based

Apple Plans To Acquire Another Machine Learning Startup, And It's India-Based

Rumors of the firm buying another machine learning startup have resurfaced.
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit

What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit

Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.
Niharika Verma | 3 min read
Travel start-up ixigo acqui-hires IndianBackpacker.com to build curated communities of travelers

Travel start-up ixigo acqui-hires IndianBackpacker.com to build curated communities of travelers

An investee company of SAIF Partners & MakeMyTrip, ixigo looks to grow five-fold to reach over 30 million monthly active mobile users by 2016.
Entrepreneur India | 4 min read
Acqui-Hiring: The New Normal in Talent Acquisition

Acqui-Hiring: The New Normal in Talent Acquisition

Thanks to fierce competition for rapidly scaling up businesses in the Indian technology ecosystem, acquiring start-ups primarily for its tech talent rather than the product is gradually becoming a rage in the country. That's acqui-hiring for you.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read