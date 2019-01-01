There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Acquired
Selling a Business
Being acquired can be the fulfillment of a dream -- or the start of a nightmare. Here's how to make sure you get what you want.
While there are many books, resources and advisers dealing with M&As at large corporations, there isn't a whole lot of information about acquiring small companies. Here are a few tips to make the road less bumpy.
CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?