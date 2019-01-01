My Queue

Acquired

5 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Sell Your Company
Selling a Business

Being acquired can be the fulfillment of a dream -- or the start of a nightmare. Here's how to make sure you get what you want.
Boe Hartman | 6 min read
How to Acquire a Small Business (and Keep Employees Happy)

While there are many books, resources and advisers dealing with M&As at large corporations, there isn't a whole lot of information about acquiring small companies. Here are a few tips to make the road less bumpy.
Ben T. Smith, IV | 5 min read
5 Tips for Getting Acquired

CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.
Rachael Qualls | 4 min read