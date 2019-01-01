There are no Videos in your queue.
Acquisition
Startups
You've poured your heart and soul into building your company. Make sure any newcomer you bring into your business has done the same -- and has the processes in place to protect your investments.
Acquisitions are going gangbusters. Do you have what it takes to make that remunerative exit?
The digital payments company bought mobile commerce startup Modest.
The U.S. arms maker is buying the network security provider as cybersecurity continues to grow as a market.
You're not doing yourself any favors by justifying your business with these statistics.
More From This Topic
Hiring
Billion-dollar sports franchises conduct in-depth background checks and administer personality profiles for possible draft picks. Here are eight things they look for.
SXSW
You could be the next Whatsapp if you stay organized and prepared with these tips from SXSW.
Technology
The social media juggernaut acquires the web-based messaging service in a stock and cash deal.
Finance
Being acquired by a bigger company early in your venture's life cycle can be a sweet deal in its own right.
Starting a Business
GoodApril co-founder Mitch Fox provides insight into the quick acquisition by Intuit.
Starting a Business
Early-stage venture capital investor Mo Koyfman of Spark Capital talks dollar bills and IPOs, among other weighty topics.
Starting a Business
CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.
Growth Strategies
The trailblazing entrepreneur followed up a disastrous collaboration by launching a new company, a showcase for innovative racing bikes. But can it get the funding it needs?
