Acquisition

5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup
Startups

5 Things to Research Before Working With a Startup

You've poured your heart and soul into building your company. Make sure any newcomer you bring into your business has done the same -- and has the processes in place to protect your investments.
James Parsons | 5 min read
5 Startup Assets That Will Get You Acquired in 2016

5 Startup Assets That Will Get You Acquired in 2016

Acquisitions are going gangbusters. Do you have what it takes to make that remunerative exit?
Josiah Humphrey | 5 min read
PayPal Makes Its First Acquisition Post eBay Split

PayPal Makes Its First Acquisition Post eBay Split

The digital payments company bought mobile commerce startup Modest.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Raytheon to Buy Cybersecurity Company Websense for $1.9 Billion

Raytheon to Buy Cybersecurity Company Websense for $1.9 Billion

The U.S. arms maker is buying the network security provider as cybersecurity continues to grow as a market.
Reuters | 3 min read
The 3 Common Numbers That Startups Hide Behind

The 3 Common Numbers That Startups Hide Behind

You're not doing yourself any favors by justifying your business with these statistics.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read

More From This Topic

When Hiring, Take a Cue From the NBA and Look for Performance and Character
Hiring

When Hiring, Take a Cue From the NBA and Look for Performance and Character

Billion-dollar sports franchises conduct in-depth background checks and administer personality profiles for possible draft picks. Here are eight things they look for.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired
SXSW

Make Your Own Luck and Get Acquired

You could be the next Whatsapp if you stay organized and prepared with these tips from SXSW.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
Facebook Buys WhatsApp in Whopping $19 Billion Deal
Technology

Facebook Buys WhatsApp in Whopping $19 Billion Deal

The social media juggernaut acquires the web-based messaging service in a stock and cash deal.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Case for an Early Buyout
Finance

The Case for an Early Buyout

Being acquired by a bigger company early in your venture's life cycle can be a sweet deal in its own right.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up
Starting a Business

How This Techstars Startup Got Acquired Before It Officially Started Up

GoodApril co-founder Mitch Fox provides insight into the quick acquisition by Intuit.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
A Young VC on How Young Entrepreneurs Can Land Cash for Their Young Companies
Starting a Business

A Young VC on How Young Entrepreneurs Can Land Cash for Their Young Companies

Early-stage venture capital investor Mo Koyfman of Spark Capital talks dollar bills and IPOs, among other weighty topics.
Lyneka Little | 4 min read
5 Tips for Getting Acquired
Starting a Business

5 Tips for Getting Acquired

CEO of angel investment group Angel Capital Group Rachael Qualls provides young entrepreneurs insight into how to position their startup for acquisition.
Rachael Qualls | 4 min read
How Motorcycle Designer Erik Buell Got His Vroom Back, Post Harley-Davidson
Growth Strategies

How Motorcycle Designer Erik Buell Got His Vroom Back, Post Harley-Davidson

The trailblazing entrepreneur followed up a disastrous collaboration by launching a new company, a showcase for innovative racing bikes. But can it get the funding it needs?
Jennifer Wang | 13 min read